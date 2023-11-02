Three arrested for production of fraudulent passports - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

The police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the suspects who are foreign nationals were apprehended by officers, and equipment utilised in the fabrication of the documents was confiscated during the operation.
According to Twigg, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Commercial Crime Unit has initiated an investigation into the matter. The arrests were made following a thorough pursuit of information, leading law enforcement officials to a location where the suspects were found actively engaged in the forging of passports.
“The information was diligently followed up by our members, and it resulted in the discovery of the suspects producing fraudulent passports at the identified address. The individuals were promptly arrested on charges of fraud, forging, and uttering. Furthermore, the police confiscated various pieces of equipment that were being used in the commission of the offense,” says Twigg.
Upon formal charging, the suspects are set to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court to face the aforementioned charges.
