Three arrested for production of fraudulent passports - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

The police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the suspects who are foreign nationals were apprehended by officers, and equipment utilised in the fabrication of the documents was confiscated during the operation.

According to Twigg, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Commercial Crime Unit has initiated an investigation into the matter. The arrests were made following a thorough pursuit of information, leading law enforcement officials to a location where the suspects were found actively engaged in the forging of passports.

“The information was diligently followed up by our members, and it resulted in the discovery of the suspects producing fraudulent passports at the identified address. The individuals were promptly arrested on charges of fraud, forging, and uttering. Furthermore, the police confiscated various pieces of equipment that were being used in the commission of the offense,” says Twigg.

Upon formal charging, the suspects are set to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court to face the aforementioned charges. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: 26 arrested in Limpopo human trafficking bust - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Authorities arrest 26 individuals, including suspected victims of human trafficking in Limpopo.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 31 October 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,A new witness is expected to take the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Cross-examination continues in case against Koko and others - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Defence challenges state's case amidst delays and allegations of political motivation.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Five suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with police at Inanda.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Court dismisses discharge application by Omotoso - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,High Court dismissed the discharge application filed by rape-accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »