Three accused get life imprisonment for murder, Western Cape High court

These sentences were imposed on the trio following a shooting incident on 06 April 2019, where the accused shot and killed a man in Doncaster Road, Kenilworth and fled the scene. A high-speed chased ensued and the three suspects were apprehended. The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Jerome Kleinbooi of the Anti-Gang Unit to lead the investigation into the murder.

These sentences are deemed a deterrent to those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law in this Province.The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.net, you are agreeing to all the provisions of the

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Drama Over University of the Western Cape Decision to Terminate Vice-Chancellor Recruitment ProcessThe UWC senate is unhappy about the cancellation of the institution's vice-chancellor recruitment drive. The process is to be restarted from scratch.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Western Cape MEC Tertuis Simmers Denies Impropriety in House Perk RowAnalysis - Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers has defended himself after it was revealed that he owns three properties yet lives in an estate where the state pays his rent.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Ukrainian Crime Group Behind Attempt to Set Shariy’s House on Fire in SpainSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »