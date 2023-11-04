Thousands of Gauteng youth receive appointment letters for new jobs

Thousands of Gauteng youth who scored new jobs with the provincial government as part of the Nasi iSpani project received their appointment letters on Saturday. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the project on Youth Day. It’s aimed at addressing unemployment and promoting access to job opportunities within the provincial government and has seen more than 1.6 million people apply for over 8,000 positions.

Some 6,000 young people received their appointment letters on Saturday and speaking at the handover at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Lesufi said this was just beginning. The cohort included some 2,000 crime prevention wardens. “Today, you are 6,000 that are accepting the appointment letters. On 4 December in this same room, we are going to extend to another 7,000 young people that are going to get opportunities we’ve created in this province. We will continue in the month of January when we are getting young people that are part of our ‘YES’ programme, so they can also get opportunities and continue to grow the economy of our province.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Thousands of GP youth receive appointment letters as part of Nasi iSpani projectAround 6,000 young people in Gauteng received their appointment letters on Saturday, and speaking at the handover at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng Premier Lesufi said this was just beginning.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Wenners kant: Thousands show up for start of Springboks' victory tour in GautengThe Boks kicked off their World Cup-winning parade in Pretoria on Thursday morning and concluded their Gauteng leg of celebrations at the FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Wennerskant: Thousands show up for start of Springboks' victory tour in GautengThe Boks kicked off their World Cup-winning parade in Pretoria on Thursday morning and concluded their Gauteng leg of celebrations at the FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

ITONLINESA: Senior Business Analyst - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

DAILYMAVERICK: Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premierThe controversy around the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, and the unlawful manner of their establishment, refuses to go away. A complaint has been lodged with the Public Protector by the NGO, Accountability Now, and political parties in Gauteng are questioning the legality of the wardens.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Rand Water says Gauteng water supply improving but warns of challenging summerBriefing the media on Friday, bulk water supplier Rand Water said with 2023 dubbed the hottest year on record supplying water during the summer season will be more challenging this year.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »