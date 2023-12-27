Thousands Gather in Belgrade to Protest Electoral Fraud

Thousands gathered in front of a Belgrade police station on Monday evening in support of those arrested the previous day during protests against electoral fraud in Serbia's recent elections. It marked the eighth consecutive day of peaceful protests, which started with roadblocks and later a gathering in front of the state electoral commission building. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denounced the violence and accused foreign actors of stirring up the unrest.





ArcelorMittal South Africa to Close Major Steel Operations, Thousands of Jobs at RiskArcelorMittal South Africa is shutting down its Newcastle and Vereeniging steel operations, leading to potential job losses for thousands of employees. CEO Kobus Verster discusses the decision and its impact on employees during the festive season.

Battles between Sudanese army and RSF forces force thousands to flee Wad MadaniBattles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, have forced nearly 15.000 people to flee the besieged city. Clashes have also been reported from Rufaa. The governor of El Gezira has ordered the detention of alleged supporters of the RSF. Many young men hailing from Darfur and Kordofan have been held. There are conflicting reports about RSF paramilitaries entering the eastern neighbourhoods of Wad Madani. State employees have posted videos on social media confirming the RSF invasion of the large city. The fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF militia reportedly spread to the eastern outskirts of Wad Madani. Battles took place in El Sharafa, Abu Haraz, El Ghanoum, and the El Riyadh and Hantoub neighbourhoods. Sources told Radio Dabanga about widespread plundering of banks, gas stations, and markets by RSF soldiers and bandits.. They entered Hantoub from both the north and the east. They captured the offices of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police and the courthouse, among other locations

Arcelor-Mittal to Close Long Steel Operations in Newcastle and VereenigingThe closure of Arcelor-Mittal's long steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging has a devastating impact on the local economies, with thousands of jobs at risk. The company cites the energy crisis, infrastructure collapse, export bans, and export levies as reasons for the closures.

South African Post Office Seeks Additional Funding to Avoid BankruptcyThe South African Post Office is requesting an additional R3.8 billion in government funding to prevent bankruptcy. Thousands of jobs are still expected to be lost despite the financial injection.

Battle for Control over Tongaat Hulett as Vision and RGS Consortiums Compete to Buy Bank DebtThe Vision and RGS consortiums are vying for control over Tongaat Hulett by purchasing the bank debt. Vision includes a financier with ties to Kazakh oligarchs and a company involved in Pakistan's sugar mafia scandal. RGS is associated with the Mozambican Gulamo group, previously criticized for its proximity to the ruling Frelimo party. Tongaat Hulett has faced challenges since 2019 due to accounting failures and alleged fraud, leading to a significant decrease in valuation. Efforts to save the company and its thousands of jobs have become increasingly desperate.

Gaza Morgue Overwhelmed as Death Toll Rises in Israeli AirstrikesWorkers in the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Gaza wrap the bodies of people killed in Israeli airstrikes. The death toll stands at around 20,000, with thousands more buried beneath the rubble. About 70% of those killed are women and children.

