This is what makes consumers financially vulnerable

South African consumers are still financially vulnerable and continuous load shedding posed the greatest risk to their finances in the third quarter, while political instability and corruption were deemed a higher risk than continued cyclical factors, such as high food and fuel prices and rising interest rates.

The index is based on research conducted by the Bureau of Market Research at Unisa on behalf of Momentum and the results are based on the responses of 100 key informants from relevant industries who can gauge consumers’ financial perceptions and positions. It aims to provide information and strategies on how South Africans can accelerate their journey to financial success.

Inflation declined to 5% in the third quarter and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) left interest rates unchanged, while expected salary increases was higher compared to the previous quarter.However, a prolonged recovery in the index to above 60 points, where financial security starts to dominate financial vulnerability, will only become likely when these risks and other structural factors are addressed, the researchers say. headtopics.com

The slight improvement in consumer vulnerability occurred in all four subcomponents of the index, with an improvement in the income index to 52.0 points from 49.9 points in the previous quarter, while the expenditure vulnerability index rose slightly to 52.9 points from 52.3. Although the saving and debt servicing indices also improved, they were still below 50 points.

“Although consumers still limited their purchases, the better income combined with lower inflation contributed to an improvement in the expenditure index as they were more able to afford their expenses. Likewise, combined with stable interest rates, the higher income improved consumers’ ability to service their debt, although they were still vulnerable in this department.” headtopics.com

