'This is Painful': Pregnant Woman Gives Birth to Twins Less Than 24 Hours After Her Husband's Death

In a touching TikTok video, the woman was spotted sitting on a hospital bed beside her beautiful children Many social media users who saw the video said they were heartbroken and prayed for God to see the woman throughA pregnant woman who just lost her husband has been blessed with twin babies less than 24 hours after his demise., who posted the video, prayed to God to see the woman through in bringing up the children in the absence of her husband.Many who saw the video confessed that they were heartbroken and prayed that the woman would find the strength to bring up the children.

Twitter user @angella_phad shared an amazing story on Twitter. Angela says her aunt went for a check-up and was told she was in labour with another set of twins. Netizens could only imagine how the couple reacted asYou are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.