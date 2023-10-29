“This Grootman had me ‘minying’ the whole game” – fans praise All Blacks star

All Blacks wing Mark Tele’a had South Africans worried during the RWC final. Image: Rugby World Cup: Twitter/Xmatch between the Springboks and New Zealand.All Blacks captain Sam Cane was given a red card in the first half but the three-times champions didn’t feel like they were a man down as Tele’a kept running at the Boks’ defence for most of the game, leaving millions of Springboks supporters worried.

It was another nerve-wracking 80 minutes for the Boks as they managed to hold on for another famous win over their rivals.— Lunga (@LxngLastLvnga) Tele’a, who ironically is born to a South African father, had many fans worried as he kept the All Blacks in the game even though at one point, they trailed by six points.Mark Telea almost spoilt our cold ones last night. What a problem!“All Blacks no. 11 is on the purest of Snow.wdym 4 tackles and you’re still up ????” @lindopariss.

“No.11 for the All Blacks…a man who rocks a Jordan in a world cup final is a dangerous man,” @Sewil__ said in a tweet.

