‘Things not looking good for Jacob Zuma’

The former President has turned to the ConCourt in a bid to overturn an order which makes the invalidation of his private prosecution immediately enforceable.’s legal challenges are not looking good, this as the former president tries to get the arms deal lead prosecutor in his corruption case, Advocate Billy Downer, to step down.
Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday to appeal the same court’s June 7 ruling, which set aside his private prosecution ofDowner and Maughan subsequently lodged an enforcement appeal, asking the high court for an order to block Zuma from further pursuing private prosecution against them while he appealed the matter.
Zuma is now appealing against the ruling, with the court yet to decide whether the appearance of Downer and Maughan should go ahead next week. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier this month unanimously dismissed Zuma's bid to challenge the enforcement of the ruling invalidating his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan in a bid to overturn an order which makes the invalidation of his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan, immediately enforceable.
“With all things remaining equal and after the judgment for yesterday’s proceeding, I think maybe by June or July next year, we should be able to see the first witness going into the witness box because if any of the parties lose, they’re going to want to go to the SCA and then the Constitutional Court and then maybe that’s where the delay is going to be.
"But another thing maybe which should be a topic for another day would be, I wish also the JSC can investigate why are these matters taking so long to be adjudicated by these courts? Because if it were ordinary members of the public who are waiting to be paid, for example, due to a labour dispute, they are waiting for two or three months without any direction as to what is happening with their matter.