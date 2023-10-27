‘Things not looking good for Jacob Zuma’

The former President has turned to the ConCourt in a bid to overturn an order which makes the invalidation of his private prosecution immediately enforceable.’s legal challenges are not looking good, this as the former president tries to get the arms deal lead prosecutor in his corruption case, Advocate Billy Downer, to step down.

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday to appeal the same court’s June 7 ruling, which set aside his private prosecution ofDowner and Maughan subsequently lodged an enforcement appeal, asking the high court for an order to block Zuma from further pursuing private prosecution against them while he appealed the matter.

Zuma is now appealing against the ruling, with the court yet to decide whether the appearance of Downer and Maughan should go ahead next week.(SCA) earlier this month unanimously dismissed Zuma’s bid to challenge the enforcement of the ruling invalidating his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan.in a bid to overturn an order which makes the invalidation of his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan, immediately enforceable. headtopics.com

“With all things remaining equal and after the judgment for yesterday’s proceeding, I think maybe by June or July next year, we should be able to see the first witness going into the witness box because if any of the parties lose, they’re going to want to go to the SCA and then the Constitutional Court and then maybe that’s where the delay is going to be.

“But another thing maybe which should be a topic for another day would be, I wish also the JSC can investigate why are these matters taking so long to be adjudicated by these courts? Because if it were ordinary members of the public who are waiting to be paid, for example, due to a labour dispute, they are waiting for two or three months without any direction as to what is happening with their matter. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheCitizen_News »

Zuma lawyers confirm ConCourt appeal bid related to Downer private prosecutionAdvocate Dali Mpofu, acting for the former president, on Thursday told the court they had now approached the Constitutional Court. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Jacob Zuma fraud & corruption trial - 26 October 2023 - SABC NewsFormer president Jacob Zuma is back in court to have Advocate Billy Downer recused. Read more ⮕

South Africa Rejects Busi Mkhwebane’s Suggestion That Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Join the EFFfornmer public prosecutor and the new Economic Freedom Fighter member Busi Mkhwebane suggested that Jacob Zuma should join the EFF. SA rejected her advice. Read more ⮕

Jacob Zuma's lawyers insist he's not trying to avoid his day in courtIn his papers before the Constitutional Court, filed late Wednesday, former President Jacob Zuma describes as 'incorrect' the position that he’s motivated by a desire to avoid his day in court. Read more ⮕

Pietermaritzburg High Court to hear yet another application by Zuma - SABC NewsFormer President Jacob Zuma wants state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer to recuse himself. Read more ⮕

DA vows to fight BELA Bill at ConCourt as National Assembly due to vote on itDA vows to fight BELA Bill at ConCourt as National Assembly due to vote on it Read more ⮕