HEAD TOPICS

‘They stole my son’s life’- Mother heartbroken as teenager gunned down in Reiger Park shooting

TheCitizen_News1 min.

'My son ran out and shouted, 'Mummy, Dillan has been shot,''recounted a family member of one of the victims.

“The motive behind these shootings is unclear and can be mistaken identities. Police will investigate this,” Koopman said. Thedid not respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.The Citizen

: “he was the best child, a happy child, and always willing to help. He was a joker and the best son.She recalled the moment the shots rang out: “We were sitting and watching TV when we heard four gunshots. I ran to my bedroom window but did not see anything.

“Then we heard the gate open and my son ran out and shouted, ‘Mummy, Dillan has been shot.’ He was still breathing when the paramedics arrived, but they checked his vitals and confirmed he had passed.”

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.