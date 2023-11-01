These are the most popular fast food chains in South Africa

Whereas the takeaway and fast food category saw a massive ost-covid recovery and is now 41% higher than the 2019 levels (at contact prices). “Fast food, on the other hand, has continued to grow in real terms. The fast-food category was a third of the size of the restaurant category pre-Covid, but now it is more than two-thirds – showing just how much consumers’ purchasing behaviour has changed.”

Older and wealthier South Africans have largely been responsible for this increase – low-income, humble elders (69% growth) and comfortable retirees (222% growth). “Growth from lower income segments is reflected by the increase in a number of the smaller ‘value’ chain fast food outlets such as Pedro’s and Honchos.”When looking at fast food and quick-service restaurant outlets, there are some mixed trends.The same is true of the other medalists – Chicken Licken and Debonairs – who have seen decreases in their popularity over the last year.

The experts said that it is interesting that casual dining brands have fared so well in comparison with their fast food peers. Online consumer shopping and new food delivery options, including Checkers Sixty60, UCOOK, MR D and Uber Eaats, also changed how consumers buy and eat food.

