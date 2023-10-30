These are the most in-demand job skills in South Africa right now

Despite new data from jobs portal CareerJunction showing overall hiring activity declined compared to last year, there are some jobs in hot demand right now in South Africa.

The company’s latest Industry Report showed that compared to the year before, September 2023 marked a notable 13% decline in hiring, while activity was down by a notable 12% compared to July 2023. According to the group, this downturn has been driven by a sharp drop in hiring activity for Admin, Office & Support professionals.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the online employment market in South Africa, focusing on the supply and demand for various occupations. The data for the report was gathered from 5,000 of the country’s largest recruiters, agencies, and employers who advertise job positions on the CareerJunction portal. headtopics.com

When comparing hiring activity over the last three months (July, August, September 2023) with the previous three months (April, May, June 2023), CareerJunction reported there is an uptake in recruitment for Building & Construction:The data further showed that the Admin, Office & Support and Information technology sectors have seen the biggest decline in hiring activity over the past three months.

The following 32% of job offers are in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal combined. The Western Cape has the second largest percentage at 22%. Across the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, demand for Admin, Office & Support professionals increased significantly from July–September 2021 to July–September 2022. headtopics.com

Since September 2022, however, hiring activity in this sector has decreased year-on-year. Gauteng has seen a decline of -12%; KwaZulu-Natal has seen a decline of -19%; and the Western Cape has seen a decline of -8%.

