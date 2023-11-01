'There Is So Much to Be Done,' Says Founder of SA's Largest Online Diabetes Community

Characterised by sustained high blood sugar levels due to the pancreas not producing enough insulin, or body cells becoming unresponsive to the hormone, diabetes is mainly divided into type 1 and type 2. Type 1 is treated mainly with insulin injections and type 2 with one or more of several anti-diabetic medications.

Spotlight tested the WhatsApp chat bot (the number is 087 721 5714). This generated a greeting, illustrated with emojis:"Hi! We are Sweet Life, South Africa's largest diabetes online community. We are here to share information about your diabetes rights, and tips on how to manage diabetes. First Question! Do you know your diabetes rights?" A"no" response is followed by prompts for"public clinic" or"medical aid.

She notes SA Diabetes Chat's benefits will extend across sectors."It's not just for people with diabetes but caregivers, healthcare workers, clinics, pharmacies, and the National Department of Health. And it's not just for South Africans. What we're building here is a framework easy to scale in other African countries." The Swiss grant would help them further expand the bot's content, she adds.

In addition, McNulty contacted local publisher Maskew Miller Learning to point out"misleading and stigmatising" diabetes information in a Grade 6 Life Sciences textbook used at schools countrywide. A paragraph within the textbook elaborates on"overweight children" who do not play outside,"bad diets" and diabetes.

