There are only 4 new cars you can afford with the average take-home pay in South Africa

New vehicles have become notably more expensive in South Africa, and this is evident in the fact that there are only four new vehicles that can be afforded on the average take-home pay in the country.

The nominal take-home pay of R15,673 in September was a marginal growth on the R15,605 recorded in August and 4.1% higher than the R15,056 in September 2022. “While the ability for companies to pay inflation-related salary increases was hampered in the past 18 months, especially by a rising operating cost environment, industries have generally become more resilient to the effects of load shedding,” said Elize Kruger, Independent Economist.

Despite the positive news, workers in South Africa who earn this monthly salary can only afford four new vehicles as the cost of new vehicles has risen substantially over the years. However, the price of a car doesn’t reflect the true cost of ownership, as motorists will need to factor in monthly fuel costs, insurance and running costs (maintenance). headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: BusinessTechSA »

Rugby World Cup final: Must-visit fan parks to watch New Zealand vs South AfricaRugby World Cup final: Must-visit fan parks to watch New Zealand vs South Africa Read more ⮕

Shudu showcases her love for South Africa through her new workHELLO WEEKEND | Shudu showcases her love for South Africa through her new work Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: South Africa v New Zealand — LIVEThe Springboks and All Blacks clash in the Rugby World Cup final for 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

LIVE: New Zealand vs South AfricaFollow the live action as the All Blacks face the Springboks in the 2023 RWCFinal. NZLvRSA Read more ⮕

South Africa edge out New Zealand in epic finalSouth Africa clinch a record fourth Rugby World Cup by doing just enough to deny 14-man New Zealand and retain their crown in a helter-skelter final in Paris. Read more ⮕

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕