Theewaterskloof Municipality denies funding Mayor's RWC trip - SABC News

RWC 2023: Springboks, South Africans girding their loinsThis is potentially the sport's biggest ever final - with South Africa and New Zealand having won a combined six of the nine Webb Ellis trophies on offer. Read more ⮕

Springboks vs All Blacks: 6 RWC legends who’ve died [photos]From Joost to Jonah, here are six All Black and Springbok players who stole the show at previous Rugby World Cup events. Read more ⮕

RWC final: Never-ending fairytale for Bok grandmaster FourieRWC final: Never-ending fairytale for Bok grandmaster Fourie Read more ⮕

How a golden calf, a knee and weather conspired against Libbok playing in the RWC finalOPINION | How a golden calf, a knee and weather conspired against Libbok playing in the RWC final Read more ⮕

Experts make their RWC final predictions: ‘Close, but Boks to beat All Blacks’Former players and coaches have given us their thoughts and predictions of what might happen in the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕