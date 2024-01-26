The Versatility of Coleus Plants

Just like people, plants can re-invent themselves, and none more dramatically than coleus. Once regarded as purely a shade plant, the new generation of coleus thrive in sun or semi shade, with leaves that are bolder, bigger and just as vivid. The turnaround came with the introduction of Coleus ‘Kong’ with its huge, multicoloured leaves twice the size of normal coleus.
Next in line was the Sun coleus range for growing in full sun or shade, making coleus a wonderfully versatile plant for gardens with neither full sun or shade but somewhere in between. The latest iteration is a range of low growing trailing coleus that acts as an exotically coloured groundcover for lush, tropical plantings. Of course, there is still the well-loved and traditional dwarf bedding coleus with smaller leaves that reach a garden height of 30 to 35cm. Using Coleus in the garden With varieties ranging in height from 30cm up to 90cm, coleus can be used as border, bedding or background plants as well as feature plants in containers or as focal points in a mixed garden be
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »
Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »
Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »
Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »