The ultimate rugby showdown: All Blacks vs. Springboks

South Africa's Springboks are just 80 minutes away from etching their names into rugby history books as they face the All Blacks for a fourth World Cup title.Eighty minutes stand between the Springboks and going down as one of the greatest rugby teams to have played the game. Siya Kolisi stands on the cusp of becoming one of South Africa’s greatest sporting captains, if he isn’t already.

South Africa are also looking to go back-to-back, after winning in 2019 in Japan … the only other team to have achieved the feat being the Boks’ biggest rivals, the All Blacks, in 2011 and 2015.All Blacks name team to face Boks in World Cup final

It’s the All Blacks’ slick handling and up-tempo game against the Boks’ power and intensity, built on their forwards and powerful bench-sitters, who’re likely to have a huge influence on the game in the latter stages. headtopics.com

The Bok coaches have taken a huge risk with their seven forwards and only one back on the bench to bolster their famed “bomb squad” – a tactic that helped them register a record 35-7 win against the All Blacks in London in a World Cup warm-up game in August – but will it work for second time?

History and legacy is on the line in Paris. Here’s hoping Siya and Co can again lift the Webb Ellis Cup — and do it for all of South Africa. One more game Siya and Boks, just one more big push.

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Pack Issues?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' forwards selections for their Rugby World Cup Final showdown against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Springboks vs All Blacks: Biggest match in rugby history – PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONThe biggest ever Rugby World Cup final and the greatest match in rugby history is upon as with the Springboks and All Blacks fighting for everything and more. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Halfback Headaches?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' halfbacks headaches ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final clash against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: Springboks 7-1 split for All Blacks showdownSpringboks coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a 7-1 split to face the All Blacks in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

A history of the Springboks v All Blacks at the Rugby World CupWhen one thinks of rugby rivalries, no contest springs to mind quicker than the one between the Springboks and All Blacks. Read more ⮕