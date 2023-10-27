The ultimate rugby showdown: All Blacks vs. Springboks

South Africa's Springboks are just 80 minutes away from etching their names into rugby history books as they face the All Blacks for a fourth World Cup title.Eighty minutes stand between the Springboks and going down as one of the greatest rugby teams to have played the game. Siya Kolisi stands on the cusp of becoming one of South Africa’s greatest sporting captains, if he isn’t already.
South Africa are also looking to go back-to-back, after winning in 2019 in Japan … the only other team to have achieved the feat being the Boks’ biggest rivals, the All Blacks, in 2011 and 2015.All Blacks name team to face Boks in World Cup final
It’s the All Blacks’ slick handling and up-tempo game against the Boks’ power and intensity, built on their forwards and powerful bench-sitters, who’re likely to have a huge influence on the game in the latter stages. headtopics.com
The Bok coaches have taken a huge risk with their seven forwards and only one back on the bench to bolster their famed “bomb squad” – a tactic that helped them register a record 35-7 win against the All Blacks in London in a World Cup warm-up game in August – but will it work for second time?
History and legacy is on the line in Paris. Here’s hoping Siya and Co can again lift the Webb Ellis Cup — and do it for all of South Africa. One more game Siya and Boks, just one more big push.