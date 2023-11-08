The Trillion-Dollar Toll: World's Largest Fossil Fuel Companies on the Hook for Unprecedented Damages: Study

A landmark report released by climate research group Climate Analytics reveals that the world's largest fossil fuel companies, known as the 'carbon majors', are responsible for $15 trillion in damages caused by climate change. This represents just a fraction of the total economic and human costs incurred due to their emissions. The report also predicts that economic damages from climate change will reach $1.

7 trillion per year by 2025 and $30 trillion per year by 2075 if the current warming trend continues. Titled 'Carbon Majors' Trillion Dollar Damages', the report examines the historical emissions and financial gains of the 12 highest-emitting fossil fuel companies between 1985 and 2018





🏆 3. dailymaverick » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa: China's BRI and Africa's Infrastructure Development AmbitionsOpinion - THE TRILLION-DOLLAR INFRASTRUCTURE VISION

Source: allafrica - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Payment system cyberattack could cost world $3.5-trillionA major cyberattack on a financial services payments system could lead to global losses of US$3.5-trillion, Lloyd's of London said.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop loses over 30 yearsAsia is the worst-hit region, sustaining 45 percent of total agricultural losses due to disasters, and losing 4% of its agricultural output.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard for R1.3 trillionMicrosoft Corp. completed its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. after a nearly two-year fight with global regulators threatened to scuttle the deal.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Nigeria proposes 26 trillion naira budget for 2024Nigeria plans to spend 26.01 trillion naira ($34 billion) for the 2024 budget and will assume an oil price of $73.96 for its expenditures at an exchange rate of 700 naira per dollar, its budget minister said on Monday.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

SA could raise R1.1-trillion for green energy transition: CreecySouth Africa may be able to raise as much as R1.13-trillion over the next five years to fund a switch to green energy.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »