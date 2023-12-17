The Show's Second Season Receives Muted Response from Viewers

The show's second season beat its debut season's record for the most first-days view of any drama on Showmax ever., returned for a second season and despite the new additions to the once well-received show, the latest season has received a muted response from viewers on social media.

Contrary to the relative silence on social media, the show's second season beat its debut season's record for the most first-days view of any drama on Showmax ever - the biggest launch day on Showmax since The show's first season was hailed for placing young male characters based on the average South African at the forefront. Heartthrob Thembinkosi Mthembu leads the ensemble cast, and he was recently crowned Hunk of The Year at the annual Feather Awards."He's a guy who goes after what he wants in life, who likes his friends, family and girls, although he doesn't believe in love," said Mthembu when the show first launched. The story begins when Bonga is bidding on an R80 million contract and believes his life will change for the bette





Channel24 » / 🏆 48. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Durban prepares for holiday season with festive season preparationsCOASTAL CONCERNS: How safe are South Africa’s popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Delays at South African Ports Impact Festive Season ShoppingSouth African retailers are having a hard time stocking their shelves in preparation for festive season shopping due to significant delays at South Africa’s ports. This is according to Mike Walwyn, director for maritime affairs at the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, who said the delays are bound to impact Christmas shopping in the country.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

The Rise of Moonlighting Jobs: A Second Job to Make Ends MeetMoonlighting: How your side hustle can cost you your full-time job | Contractual obligations can get you into trouble or, worse, fired if what you do on the side conflicts with your current job. This blunder is called moonlighting. Visit the link for more.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

7 ways to feel more confident and safer on the night-time roads this festive seasonDriving in the dark can be overwhelming – especially if you’re a new driver learning the ways of the road. Between the risk of drunk drivers, pedestrians, and poorly lit load-shedding streets – and with 55% of South Africa’s fatal car accidents occurring at night, it can feel daunting to want to move around the city after sunset. But there’s no need to let that fear hold you back from safely venturing out. To help you feel empowered to explore the night streets with safety, here are seven tips to drive a little smarter when the stars come out.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

Avoiding Financial Distress During the Festive SeasonOne of the simplest ways to notice if you are succumbing to the festive season pressure is to ask yourself if what you are about to spend your money on is something you really need or want. Esme Molefe, founder and managing director of Step Up Financial Coaching, said one of the key issues that cause the repeated behaviour of people wasting their year-end salaries, bonuses and 13th cheques is due to social values and peer pressure

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Outstanding Books from Africa and the Diaspora for the Holiday SeasonA list of outstanding books published from across Africa and the diaspora to make the most of your off-screen time during the holiday season. Includes poetry, plays, memoirs, and novels showcasing the best of Africa and the diaspora this year.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »