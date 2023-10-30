The shifting landscape of South Africa’s informal settlements

South Africa’s tough economic conditions have made living in overcrowded informal settlements and urban apartments the only viable option for many struggling households, and despite the government making inroads in the provision of formal housing, these homes appear to be a permanent feature of our country.

According to the latest housing data supplied by the department of human settlements, there are 4 297 informal settlements across the country — which are home to more than two million households — most of which are concentrated in the major metropolitan areas of Johannesburg (210), Cape Town (464) and eThekwini (530).

In addition, the government is investing resources to manage and contain the growing number of informal settlements in the form of the Urban Settlements Development Grant and the Informal Settlements Upgrading Programme Grant (ISUPG) for metros (including the provision of water and sanitation and electricity), Zulu says.

“In-migration in Gauteng is estimated at 300 000 people per annum. This continues to create a housing gap as more people are flocking into Gauteng metros and municipalities to seek better work opportunities to improve their lives.”, the province that houses the metro with the biggest number of informal settlements, human settlements spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi says a total of 687 715 government housing units had been built since 1994.

"We are not alone in our resolve to upgrade informal settlements. We remain totally committed to following the Global Action Plan Framework on Informal Settlements and Slums which was launched in October last year.

Development, architectural and spatial planning experts shed light on the socio-economic conditions that drive people to live in shacks, signs that urbanisation might be starting to flatline and the perception that informal settlements are burgeoning despite strong government interventions.

