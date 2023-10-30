The Sarb wrongly scuttled Realcor

The Company and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) have put the spotlight squarely on the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) role in the collapse of the property syndication industry more than a decade ago.

Realcor was much smaller than other schemes such as Sharemax and Pickvest. Its flagship project was the R650 million Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town, which was on the verge of completion when the Sarb issued its directives and triggered the scheme’s collapse.The letter was signed by senior CIPC investigator Cuma Zwane, who heads up an inter-regulatory investigation into the legality of events leading up to the implosion of various property syndication schemes.

The Sarb declined to comment in response to Moneyweb’s questions, stating that “it is not the policy or practice of the Sarb to comment on any investigations it has conducted or may be involved in”.Zwane’s letter was in response to a 34-page complaint De Ridder laid with the CIPC in July last year in which she detailed the conduct of various Sarb officials and Sarb-appointed inspectors in the three years leading up to the Sarb’s finding. headtopics.com

One of De Ridders’s key complaints was that the Sarb never produced a report setting out why Realcor’s funding model contravened the act, denying her an opportunity to take it on review. “I had no choice but to place Realcor’s companies in voluntary liquidation since all the assets were taken into possession by the Sarb, and our bank accounts were frozen without a court order.

The contravention of the Banks Act is a criminal offence, but no functionary of any scheme was ever criminally prosecuted. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW At the time, Adv Michael Blackbeard was the deputy registrar of banks and in charge of the investigations into the property syndication industry, including Realcor. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

This is how much money foreigners are spending on property in South AfricaForeigners are flocking to South Africa’s biggest provinces – but the wealthy are only buying in one area. Read more ⮕

Breaking something or late paying rent in South AfricaTime is of the essence if something goes wrong in a rental in South Africa. Read more ⮕

5 important things happening in South Africa todayThe SARB’s Phala Phala report is under fire; Manufacturing is struggling to keep jobs; South Africa’s greylisting is hitting the banks; and alarm bells over another skills shortage. Read more ⮕

Property syndication complainants can approach tribunalAppeal decisions saw many of these cases referred back to the ombud, but with ‘no reasonable prospect’ it would be able to achieve a better outcome the second time around. Moneyweb Property Read more ⮕