The Rugby World Cup Even Brought Out The Love Between Princess Charlene And Prince Albert [Images]

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were spotted sharing a rare moment of PDA at the Rugby World Cup. See? The Bokke even brought out the love between the couple, who are often in the news for their supposedly tension-filled, unhappy marriage. Charlene Wittstock might have had her heart broken by a rugby player before, but that didn't stop the Princess of Monaco from feeling all lovey-dovey at the 2023 RWC final where her home-country team battled it out against the All Blacks.

📸Julian Finney // Lionel Hahn & Jean Catuffe via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Acf6xgYIAZ — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) October 29, 2023 The couple - who wed in July 2011 - have been stoic supporters of the rugby, with this outing coming about after the pair cheered on Charlene's beloved Springboks for last week's semi-finals, too. After the match, the prince and princess rushed down to the South African team's dressing room to congratulate them.

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2oceansvibe »

Rugby World Cup final: South Africa v New Zealand — LIVEThe Springboks and All Blacks clash in the Rugby World Cup final for 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: South Africans turn up to witness Rugby World Cup final in France [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

Springboks thank South Africa for history-making Rugby World Cup victorySpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africa for inspiring them to overcome the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Ecstatic South Africans celebrate Rugby World Cup gloryAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Ecstatic South Africans celebrate Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winSouth Africans celebrated well into Sunday after the Springboks claimed a record fourth title by defeating NZ in the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕