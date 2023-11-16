The Role of Public Administration Education in South Africa's State Capacity

Many analysts blame state capture – the corruption of the management of public affairs – for the weakening of state capacity in South Africa. A judicial commission of inquiry into the problem laid it bare. They say the Covid pandemic worsened the situation as public resources had to be redirected from developmental commitments to address the emergency. The claim has merit. But it ignores the role played by a public administration education that is not fit for purpose.

The universities responsible for producing the human capital needed for building state capacity must shoulder much of the blame. Our experience in public administration in academia and government spans decades. We have wrestled with the question of why, after various policy and administrative reforms in post-colonial Africa, state capability continues to be a challenge for many countries. In our view the biggest problem facing South Africa is that the training of current and future civil servants is not delivering what the country need

