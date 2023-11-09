The Role of Mining in Easing Youth Unemployment in Africa

Youth unemployment is a significant global concern, especially in African economies. Africa's high fertility rates and declining employment prospects make it even more concerning. According to the United Nations, Africa will be home to four billion people by 2100, the only continent with positive fertility. High-quality jobs are crucial for dignity and security. Job income also contributes to social and political stability.

Without access to income, political stability weakens and democracy diminishes

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOAThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: African Spelling Bee: South African team to compete in Addis Ababa Africa n Spelling Bee might help literacy campaign. The Africa n Spelling Bee was inspired by the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee, this is according to Roger Dickinson, the founder of Africa n Spelling Bee.

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa Investment Forum Champions Sports As Key African Economic Growth SectorPress Release - BK Arena (formerly known as Kigali Arena until 2022) is the biggest indoor arena in East Africa . On May 24, 2022, the arena's name was changed to the BK Arena after a six-year sponsorship deal worth $8 million with Bank of Kigali. It hosts sports competitions as well as cultural events.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Southern Africa: South African University Denies Conferring Namadingo, Pemphero Mphande With Honorary DegreesPopular musician Patience Namadingo and social media influencer Pemphero Mphande are facing embarrassment and ridicule on social media platforms following the University of South Africa (Unisa) statement which says the university did not confer the two with honorary degrees.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: The South African Music Awards Have Secured a New Partnership With Africa Fest As Official PartnerThe South Africa n Music Awards (SAMAs) will go ahead after RiSA announced a new partnership with Africa Fest. The ceremony will take place in Pretoria's SunBet Arena

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: West Africa: 2023 West Africa Logistics Conference - Gathering Senior Logisticians to Address Regional Security ChallengesThe 2023 West Africa Logistics Conference in Abidjan, hosted by U.S. Africa Command and Côte d'Ivoire, united regional leaders to tackle logistics hurdles in combating crises, including terrorism. Representatives from 12 nations and regional organizations discussed enhancing interoperability and military readiness.

Source: allafrica | Read more »