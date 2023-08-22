The Role of Medical Schemes in the Future of Healthcare

While the Bill's overall intentions with regard to medical schemes and their future under an NHI is unclear, there may still be a role for medical schemes.There may still be an important role for medical schemes under a NHI regime, if one accepts that there will be people who don't make use of the fund, writes Millions of South Africans derive a certain peace of mind that their healthcare needs will be covered by the provision of medical scheme insurance.

Medical schemes, therefore, in various forms, provide benefits that are designed to assist beneficiaries to defray healthcare expenditure, especially in circumstances where that expenditure is unforeseen in time of an emergency or a diagnosis of a dreaded disease. Whether or not one is a supporter of medical schemes and the role that they play in the delivery of and access to healthcare services, it is incontrovertible that medical schemes play a role in both the delivery of and access to healthcare service





