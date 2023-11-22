The Rise of 'iPad Kids': Concerns Over Screen-Obsessed Generation

When a child, who can barely feed themself, pinches out at a butterfly flying past in an effort to zoom in, then consider the alarm bells as ringing. This is our moment to realise that the human race is breeding and raising 'iPad kids'. VICE shared that story of a two-year-old who mistook reality itself as a big screen, raising concern for the new generation rising in our midst. Millennials, as it turns out, are to blame for raising "bizarre and behaved” children, glued to screens.

Ironically, there's a whole subject on TikTok that shares in the fear of raising a generation of iPad kids. The term 'iPad kids' is used to refer to children who are raised without restrictions on their screen time. Think screaming when their device is taken away, having total disinterest in speaking to others, having no idea how to play with actual toys and little to no imagination. People sharing thoughts about iPad kids: pic.twitter





