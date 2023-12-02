The Rise of Drone Fishing in South Africa

Alexander Claus Winkler, a researcher at Rhodes University, discusses the recent innovation of 'drone fishing' in South Africa. Recreational anglers are using personal drones to reach inaccessible areas of water or find good fishing spots. Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on fish stocks and other animals in coastal zones, as well as the potential for increased conflict between fisher groups.





