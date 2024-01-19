The Rise of Dead Internet Theory and AI-Generated Content

You may have heard the term “dead internet theory” doing the rounds on social media in recent days, usually coming from users who are growing increasingly concerned or tired of the influx of AI-generated content online. The term is both a conspiracy theory and an observable phenomenon.

The “theory” posits that now large swathes of the internet consist mainly of traffic and data generated by bots and generative AI, with organic human traffic and usage slowly being drowned out by these automated software. The article traces the theory’s likely origin to image boards on the cusp of the clear net, the likes of 4chan and Wizardchan. The same article points to the more extreme versions of the theory, that we are being inundated with bots due to a “government psyop”. We don’t agree with this either but rather believe it’s due to human users organically relying on AI more and more. You can see examples of the “dead internet” beneath viral posts on the former Twitter, now X, where automated accounts will post and repost content made to generate interest and engagement





