The Reality of Climate Change: A Now Problem, Not a Tomorrow Problem

For most of the centuries humans have despoiled Earth’s climate, the consequences have felt more like a “tomorrow” problem than a “now” problem. That delusion lost much of its power in 2023. Instead of passing the nightmares we’ve created on to children and foreigners, we were increasingly dealing with them ourselves. Deadly heat waves gripped the world from Beijing to Phoenix. Corals cooked to death right on their reefs. Seeming climate havens caught fire or flooded.

Wildfire smoke made people sick from hundreds of kilometres away. The silver lining? It’s harder than ever to deny the reality of climate change and the need to make sure it doesn’t get too much worse. This was the hottest year in recorded human history, but climate scientists reminded us, a la Homer Simpson, that it was actually just the hottest year in recorded human history so far. We’ll remember it fondly as one of the pleasant ones. The good news is that humans still have the power to decide how much less pleasant things will get. The bad news is that humans aren’t so great at “decidin





Bolstering Institutional Quality and Localising Just Energy Transition for Climate ActionThe conclusion of the 28th iteration of the United Nations Climate Change Conference further cemented the need to bolster institutional quality and build strong resource governance mechanisms to adapt to the climate crisis and ensure energy justice for all. For this to be fully realised, an adoption of simplified approaches must be considered to deliver inclusive climate action. For a just energy transition (JET) to successfully materialise, concentration should be on localising JET. Understanding public perceptions and affording people greater climate awareness while learning from those on the front line will be essential for a realistic transition

