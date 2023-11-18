The Property Pod: Insights on the South African Residential Property Market

Welcome to the latest episode of The Property Pod , a weekly podcast show on Moneyweb where we gain insider insights from leading executives, analysts, developers and entrepreneurs in South Africa ’s expansive property industry. We look at the residential property market again on this week’s pod. The spike in interest rates continues to put pressure on the market, but there are sub-sectors of the market and regions or locales in the country that are still performing well.

Chris Tyson , founder and chairperson of Tyson Properties , shares his insights on the market, areas that are performing well and weighs in on when can SA see its next property boom . Highlights of his interview appear below. You can also listen to the full podcast above or download it from iono, Spotify or Apple Podcast





Read more: MONEYWEB » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: Export of intellectual property assets by South African exchange control residentsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MONEYWEB: South African Property Owners Association Offers Expertise to Address Johannesburg's Infrastructural ChallengesSays it is open to engaging with city officials and sharing its expertise to address the challenges.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: African Spelling Bee: South African team to compete in Addis AbabaAfrican Spelling Bee might help literacy campaign. The African Spelling Bee was inspired by the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee, this is according to Roger Dickinson, the founder of African Spelling Bee.

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: The Lottery - a South African Good News StoryWill there also be a good news story about Metrorail?

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: This is what keeps South Africa’s CEOs up at nightSouth African CEOs are unique in what they fear compared to their Southern African counterparts.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: South African Crew Wins South Atlantic Leg of Clipper Round the World Yacht RaceSouth African crew captained by Ryan Gibson triumphs in the South Atlantic leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and arrives in Cape Town. This is the first time a South African has won this leg of the race.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »