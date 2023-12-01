The Property Pod: Insights on Shopping Centres with Andrew Dewey

Welcome to The Property Pod, South Africa’s premier property investor podcast. The 2023 Black Friday and Black Friday weekend sales boom has just ended with many shopping centres packed, but the festive season is still ahead. We are talking shopping centres on the latest episode, with this being the peak season for malls. On this week’s podcast, we have the of commercial real estate services company Swindon Property to share his insights.

Swindon Property’s Andrew Dewey has been in the game for almost two decades. Highlights of his latest interview appear below. You can also listen to the full podcast above or download it from iono, Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Andrew Dewey, MD of Joburg-based Swindon Property. Image: Supplied Before we kick off into the topic of what’s happening in the shopping centre space currently from your perspective, tell us a little bit about the group and yoursel





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Property Pod: Insights on the South African Residential Property MarketChris Tyson, founder and chairperson of TysonPropSA shares his insights on the market, noting that while ‘conditions will improve based on supply and demand’, with 2024 being an election year ... on PropertyPod with SurenNaidoo. Download the podcast ⬇️

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Five insider tips on property auctionsBreaking Stories

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Tunisia: Marouane Mabrouk Remanded in Custody for a Crime Related to Confiscated PropertyBusinessman Marouane Mabrouk was arrested and remanded in custody for five days on the basis of a complaint filed against him by the Chief State Sollicitor in relation to a confiscated property, spokesman for the Tunis Court of First Instance, Mohamed Zitouna, said on Tuesday evening.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South African Property Owners Association Offers Expertise to Address Johannesburg's Infrastructural ChallengesSays it is open to engaging with city officials and sharing its expertise to address the challenges.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Office property sector needs 3% GDP growth to rebound‘That's what we need to bring enough new tenants into our market to create that demand, to mop up that space over time, because the quantum of space is really, really big at the moment – we are looking at a million square metres of [vacant] office space in Sandton alone’: Eileen Andrew, vice-president of MSCI South Africa.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Can solar increase the value of your property?The available evidence suggests it does.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »