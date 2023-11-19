The Power of Having a Financial Plan

Having a plan, whether that is for debt repayment or a saving goal, gives one a sense of purpose and the discipline to stick to the goals. This week we have been reviewing the candidates’ journeys over the last six months as our 2023 Absa/City Press Money Makeover Challenge is coming to an end, and we will be announcing the winners on 23 November. As always, I am in awe of what they have each achieved in such a short space of time.

But it is not just their finances – what is most striking to me is how each of them has been empowered in their day-to-day lives. Writing a budget, tracking your spending and creating a debt repayment plan will not miraculously solve your financial issues overnight, but it will give you a sense of control – that you are in charge of your money and your destiny. It removes that sense of helplessness that comes when we feel overwhelmed. Having a plan, whether that is for debt repayment or a saving goal, gives one a sense of purpose and the discipline to stick to the goals. Reduced stress is the most common observation made by our candidates





