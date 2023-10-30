The power of data processing is changing the global investment landscape

Data, information, insight, and action are guiding principles for quantitative investors, reminders of what we should be spending our time on.The flow of these concepts matters – because raw data can lead to informed decisions.

Using the momentum style as an example, if we want to calculate momentum for global stocks, it requires thousands of data points per day.In a global investing universe, this means the same calculation is done on thousands of stocks per day.

We need to use computer programming languages where we can automate the calculations and perform them quickly. Therefore, the idea of a single source of truth also means that data is not being transferred between team members using files that can be easily modified. headtopics.com

Formulating deep, meaningful insights from data helps us understand market conditions and position our portfolios better. These insights are all continuously tested and updated automatically, with the system operating like a growing knowledge bank of innovative research and insights.Given the scope of data that investors need to process, a proprietary system of cutting-edge technology is necessary for analysts and portfolio managers to gain a competitive advantage.

Portfolio positioning decisions can be taken after distilling large amounts of information in a fast and accurate manner, with the systems able to be modified in any way necessary for producing market-beating returns in our portfolios. headtopics.com

Our Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Strategy uses a proprietary systematic model to evaluate six broad market drivers or factor buckets – value, growth, quality, momentum, size and volatility (risk). It is also worth emphasising that the estimation of factor returns across all factors and all companies in our universe is done simultaneously, which points to the agility and speed of the data analysis process.

