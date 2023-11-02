The only 'real black person': How Phakeng used race to divide, abuse at UCT

A report released by retired Supreme Court of Appeal president, Judge Lex Mpati, and his panel on Wednesday reveals in shocking detail how Phakeng bullied and intimidated colleagues, used race to divide, and claimed she was the victim of plots and conspiracies to get rid of her.

"The most troubling aspect of her leadership was the divisive way she used race and racial difference as a weapon in her interaction with almost everyone in UCT, regardless of their position," the report finds.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

