The Ongoing Transformation of the Retail Landscape

retail landscape, ongoing transformation is a strategic necessity to cater to the reality that the “customer is king”.to change to meet new customer demands . The intricate interplay of consumer behaviours, driven by the unstoppable surge of the digital revolution and accelerated by global events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, has highlighted the need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of IT infrastructure, including power sources.
. South Africa is an exception here, with a large, developed retail sector contributing over 65% of the country’s consumer goods sales. This dual focus ensures compliance as well as a resilient and forward-looking foundation capable of withstanding all regulatory changes that might lie ahead.Energy experts warn that the electricity shortages that plague many of Africa’s countries, such as South Africa’s frequent load shedding, are a serious drain on the continent’s economic growth.
Retail Transformation Customer Demands Digital Revolution IT Infrastructure Africa Power Supplies Digital Platforms
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »