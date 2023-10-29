The non-racial spirit of Nelson Mandela lives on in our victorious Springbok team

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: dailymaverick »

'We are winning that trophy': Springbok fans across the country gear up for Rugby World CupPICS | 'We are winning that trophy': Springbok fans across the country gear up for Rugby World Cup Read more ⮕

Springbok player ratings from World Cup final win against All BlacksThis is how The Citizen rated the Springbok players in their 12-11 Rugby World Cup win against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Clothes off: Springbok Faf de Klerk’s wild celebrations go viral [VIDEO]Springboks star Faf de Klerk removed his clothes in celebrations after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

‘Phambili nge war’: Springbok Bongi Mbonambi refuses to be bullied [video]Despite being accused of racial abuse by England star Tom Curry, Springboks vice captain Bongi Mbonambi says 'Phambili nge war'. Read more ⮕

Springbok giant’s triple delight: A World Cup, a birthday and a babySpringbok birthday boy Eben Etzebeth has much to celebrate, after winning a second World Cup title and sharing news of his wife's pregnancy. Read more ⮕

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tomorrow after Springbok victoryRamaphosa previously indicated he may call a public holiday if the national side won the tournament. Read more ⮕