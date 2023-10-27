The Next 15 Ballon d’Or Winners Revealed?

EA Sports FC 24 has predicted every winner of the Ballon d'Or from 2023 onto the 2030's, as the prestigious ceremony edges closer.The Ballon d'Or is well known as football's most elite individual award and this year's ceremony takes place on 30 October, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi seen as the favourites for the men's prize.

Recently, a YouTuber used the newly-released EA Sports FC to simulate the award's winners from this year until 15 years from now.The 2023 Ballon d'Or will be the 67th annual ceremony of the prestigious prize presented by France Football magazine, recognising the best footballers in the world from last season.

Set to be hosted by Ivorian legend Didier Drogba at the end of the month, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and seven-time winner Lionel Messi are seen as the favourites to walk away with the accolade. French-speaking YouTuber Maestro predicted the next 15 Ballon d'Or winners, simulating the process through EA FC 24. headtopics.com

The simulator picked Erling Haaland as this year's winner, while also foreseeing the Norwegian star winning another two after that. This simulation was made possible after the coveted award was added to EA FC 24 as part of Career Mode.

It features a full ceremony, with scenes of legends in attendance for the big night in the realistic animation. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated when it comes to the Ballon d'Or over the last decade or so and EA Sports' simulator predicting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the next big rivalry.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. headtopics.com

Wild Take: Bellingham will win Ballon d'Or before MbappeWild Take: Bellingham will win Ballon d'Or before Mbappe Read more ⮕

REVEALED: Who'll 'give' Messi his 8th Ballon d'OrREVEALED: Who'll 'give' Messi his 8th Ballon d'Or Read more ⮕

2023 Ballon d'Or Winner 'Decided'2023 Ballon d'Or Winner 'Decided' Read more ⮕

List of Springboks who could join elite two-time World Cup winners club23 Springboks are in line to join an elite group of rugby legends — including two former South Africans — to have won multiple World Cups. Read more ⮕

Liberia: Ellen Congratulates Winners-in the October 10 Legislative elections Read more ⮕

| Seven winners share Wednesday’s jackpot: All the numbers and payoutsThere were seven winners of Wednesday, 25 October’s Daily Lotto jackpot, with the lucky players winning R70,250.40 each. Read more ⮕