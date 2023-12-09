The Need for Smart AI Regulation in the Face of Technological Progress

AI regulation is necessary as it will have far-reaching consequences for modern economies. Many jobs may change or disappear altogether. However, the forms, methods, and purposes of smart AI regulation are unclear. Lessons from previous technological revolutions, such as the 'lump of labour' fallacy, can provide insights. The fallacy suggests that if a faster, cheaper way of doing work arises, jobs will disappear. Mechanised farming and factory automation are examples of this.

Now, AI is posing a threat to service sector workers





TechCentral » / 🏆 8. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proposed Electricity Regulation Act as a Solution to South Africa's Energy CrisisThought Leader | Reforms are not a silver bullet for the energy crisis. Although many might be eager to see Eskom go away, there are valid reasons for questioning how effective government reforms to the energy sector will actually be. For more:

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

10 Steps to Setting up your Smart Home SystemCreating a smart home system involves a systematic approach, careful consideration of device compatibility, and in-depth configuration...

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Kenyan Firm AVLC Group to Provide Consultancy Services for Smart City Project in CongoAVLC Group has been chosen by MC Telecom to offer lead consultancy services in the construction of a multi-billion-shilling smart city in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project, called Kasangulu Smart City, aims to accommodate various facilities and boost integration and infrastructure development in the region.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Are Smart Cities the Best Urban Development Models for Developing Countries?Smart cities have been key drivers of inequality and environmental degradation, replicating traditional capitalist strategies of urbanisation. Examples of smart cities that have created wider inequality gaps and destroyed the ecological environment.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Changing Landscape of Trusts: What You Need to KnowWhen we think of inter-generational wealth, we often think of trusts, and while they can be a great way to house wealth, over the last 10 years there have been significant changes to the laws that affect the way trusts are administered and taxed.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Saving doesn’t need to be hard, automate it for a better financial futureSaving doesn’t need to be hard, automate it for a better financial future

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »