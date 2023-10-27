The Mother City Is Hosting Fan Parks To Watch The Epic RWC Final Match Together

There's no better South Africa than a rugby South Africa. The Rand can be at its weakest, unemployment rates can be skyrocketing, crime can be evermore destructive, you could be jobless and homeless tomorrow, or at the very least have less food in the fridge and petrol in the tank, but when the Bokke play - none of that matters. Saffas are good at keeping spirits high in the face of major adversity, but it is when we watch the Springboks pounce on world competitors that we truly shine.

In an effort to let us celebrate together (because we're going to win, right?) the safety and security directorate of the City of Cape Town’s events department has announced that it will host free fan parks for rugby fanatics and vibe chasers to catch all the action, noted Cape Town ETC.

