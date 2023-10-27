The most violent cities in South Africa

The South African Cities Network (SACN) has published its latest report on the state of crime and safety in cities in the country, outlining the crime and violence trends within South Africa’s major metros.
The group assessed and analysed crime data as reported by the South African Police Service (SAPS) covering city-level precinct data from the Cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay, Manguang, Buffalo City and Msunduzi.
This was then assessed against the mid-year population estimates published by Stats SA for the years covered to determine the crime rates, expressed as a number per 100,000 people.It is important to consider both the raw number of crimes taking place as well as the rate per 100,000 in determining the extent of crime levels and trends.
When looking at murder, for example, the sheer number of murders in cities like Cape Town, eThekwini and Joburg far outweigh those seen in places like Msunduzi – yet the murder rate in the latter is higher than the bigger metros.
For example, in wealthier cities with high economic activity, murder is often driven by residential robbery or hijacking. "It is, therefore, essential to identify precisely what specific factors are at play in particular murder hotspots. For example, multiple murders (two or more victims) also drive the murder rate again, specifically in KZN, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape."
The SACN noted that, internationally, murder is considered a robust (although imperfect) comparative measure of violence because murder incidents are considered one of the most reliable crime statistics, as the police record most incidents.