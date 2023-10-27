‘The messages from home are special’ — Springboks

The waiting is almost over! The Springboks and All Blacks will do battle in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Backpagepix

The Springboks declared on Friday that they would be playing for their fellow countrymen and women when they line up against the All Blacks in theTHE TEAM IS FEELING THE LOVE FROM HOME Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick paid tribute to the millions of fans in South Africa – and abroad – who have passionately celebrated the team’s journey to the RWC final after tough a quarter-final against hosts, France, and semi-final against England.

He said the main objective was to keep inspiring the nation and giving people from all walks of life hope that they can achieve anything regardless of their circumstances.“This is what we live for. It’s not just about us. It’s about the people dreaming to be here from different communities around the country. And for us personally, it’s very special to do our bit to unite the country. headtopics.com

“For a guy like Siya (Kolisi – Springboks captain) from Zwide in the Eastern Cape, it’s a fairytale story and it shows that that no matter what background you come from, anything is possible. “The vibe around the Springboks and the messages of support from home have been very special to us all.”Your Springbok team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. Photo: SA Rugby.

