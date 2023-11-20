HEAD TOPICS

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Challenge for Casual Viewers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become increasingly difficult to keep up with, making it a challenge for casual viewers to stay updated with its numerous releases.

Marvel, MCU, Movies, TV Shows, Franchise, Casual Viewers

I’ve never been a staunch Marvel supporter – even during its heyday. Much like most people in the world, I’d consider myself more of a casual viewer with a few favourites. Now 33 movies, 9 TV shows, and five ‘Phases’ in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has crafted an extensive catalogue with an ever-expanding universe that – somewhat - managed to maintain its relevance and become one of the highest grossing franchises of all time, which is admittedly impressive.

However, now 33 movies, 9 TV shows, and five ‘Phases’ in, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the franchise, making it near-impossible for the casual viewer to keep up with even half of its new releases. For perspective, since the end of the MCU’s peak with the Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) in 2019, the Multiverse Saga (currently, Phases 4 and 5) has unleashed 20 projects from 19 different sub-franchises – most of which interweave with each in the broader universe to varying degree

