The Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Challenge for Casual Viewers

I’ve never been a staunch Marvel supporter – even during its heyday. Much like most people in the world, I’d consider myself more of a casual viewer with a few favourites. Now 33 movies, 9 TV shows, and five ‘Phases’ in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has crafted an extensive catalogue with an ever-expanding universe that – somewhat - managed to maintain its relevance and become one of the highest grossing franchises of all time, which is admittedly impressive.

However, now 33 movies, 9 TV shows, and five ‘Phases’ in, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the franchise, making it near-impossible for the casual viewer to keep up with even half of its new releases. For perspective, since the end of the MCU’s peak with the Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) in 2019, the Multiverse Saga (currently, Phases 4 and 5) has unleashed 20 projects from 19 different sub-franchises – most of which interweave with each in the broader universe to varying degree





🏆 27. ewnupdates » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miss Universe SA: Bryoni receives beautiful send-off at farewellBryoni Govender is ready to jet off to the Miss Universe pageant. She received the perfect send-off ahead of the competition.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »

Former Kaizer Chiefs star attends girlfriend, Miss Universe SA Bryoni GovenderFormer Kaizer Chiefs star Samir Nurkovic attended his girlfriend, Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender's farewell party.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »

Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender plans to empower women with knowledge about their legal rightsMiss Universe SA Bryoni Govender plans to empower women with knowledge about their legal rights

Source: News24 - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »

'An accurate reflection of who I am': Bryoni Govender reveals dashing Miss Universe outfits'An accurate reflection of who I am': Bryoni Govender reveals dashing Miss Universe outfits

Source: News24 - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »

Bryoni Govender launches ‘Her Way Out’ advocacy campaignMiss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender has launched her countrywide advocacy campaign called Her Way Out

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »

Miss Universe SA: Bryoni Govender launches advocacy campaignMiss Universe SA Bryoni Govender launched her advocacy campaign titled Her Way Out before she jets off to El Salvador for the pageant.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »