The lesson that every SA child can learn from Eben Etzebeth is 'don't quit'

– high school coach"Eben Etzebeth can teach every young South African child a lesson: Don't quit."South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.Mashatile declares R37m Waterfall mansion owned by his son and son-in-law to Parliament as his ownWRAP | Zuma will only 'get justice' when 'Mr Downer is removed', Mpofu arguesA new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie.

Read more:

News24 »

Eben Etzebeth makes World Rugby Player of the Year shortlistSpringbok lock Eben Etzebeth is one of four Test players who've been nominated to the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award. Read more ⮕

Eben Etzebeth nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year awardSpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber, lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok are among the nominees for the 2023 World Rugby Awards. Read more ⮕

South African Rugby Fans Spot Eben Etzebeth at Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sing His Praises on TikTokA group of Springbok fans spotted rugby player Eben Etzebeth at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and started celebrting him with dance and songs. TikTok video trends. Read more ⮕

Honourary member? Eben Etzebeth dances with Gwijo Squad [watch]All hail Elizabedi! Springbok Eben Etzebeth was filmed vibing with the Gwijo Squad in Paris ahead of the team's Rugby World Cup final game. Read more ⮕

Nienaber, Etzebeth and Libbok nominated for prestigious World Rugby awardsNienaber, Etzebeth and Libbok nominated for prestigious World Rugby awards Read more ⮕

Etzebeth and Nienaber nominated for player and coach of the year awardsEtzebeth and Nienaber nominated for player and coach of the year awards Read more ⮕