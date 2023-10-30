The latest PSL transfer rumours: Orlando Pirates trim the fat

Photos: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

“As for when they can sign him I am not sure but as I have said there is interest in him,” a source told“He has scored three goals in the three league games he has played which is not bad if you are considering the scoring ratio of strikers in South Africa.

Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng is currently in England where he’s on trial at Wolves, but can he emulate Mbulelo Mabizela?Cape Town Spurs are reportedly close to signing former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bradley Ralani.Another Kaizer Chiefs player has drawn the eye of European side FCSB.Kaizer Chiefs are plotting another raid on Stellies. This time for one of their most dependable players. headtopics.com

Khama Billiat, a former star for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, is expected to arrive in the Mother City to take part in a trial at Cape Town City.Kaizer Chiefs could be about to add versatility and talent to their backline, according to new emerging reports.READ MORE HERE

It seems both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are considering internal call-ups to bolster their underperforming first team squads.One of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders has requested that he leaves Chloorkop.Two fresh triallists have been spotted training at Kaizer Chiefs. headtopics.com

Former Bafana Bafana star and reported Kaizer Chiefs target Thulani Serero has joined UAE Pro League side Khorfakkan. The 64-year-old has reportedly found a new home with Singida Big Stars of Tanzania and will be joined by former SA U/20 coach Thabo Senong.

