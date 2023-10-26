The latest PSL transfer rumours: Kaizer Chiefs after Namibian striker

Photos: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

“I don’t know if they have approached Chippa already or if it’s just in the monitoring stage at the moment.”Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy is said to be an option for Chiefs.Mamelodi Sundowns could lose one of their fringe attacker who has found it difficult to make the matchday squads in the last two seasons.Orlando Pirates look set to lose two key stars.TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic confirmed the departure of one of their midfielders.

“There is nothing much to say except that he is training with us. So far, he looks good at training,” said an official at Moroka Swallows.Kaizer Chiefs reject and midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi is still searching for a new football club after leaving the Soweto giants. headtopics.com

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Molangoane is set to join ABC Motsepe League outfit Sunrise FC.Despite currently being engaged in a non-playing role at Kaizer Chiefs, Simphiwe Tshabalala has still not formerly retired.READ MORE HEREMolefi Ntseki is in hot water with Amakhosi fans after his run of poor results with Kaizer Chiefs.

The transfer window is around the corner and the exit door could be too for these Kaizer Chiefs stars.Kaizer Chiefs appear to have not been put off by the high evaluation placed on midfield target Sibongiseni Mthethwa. headtopics.com

Kaizer Chiefs have hired a new coach to join their staff as Amakhosi management look to return to their glory days. SuperSport United’s exciting teenager Ime Okon has decided to choose to play for Bafana Bafana over the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

