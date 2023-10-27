– The last time the All Blacks did a ‘Haka’ at a RWC final

Undoubtedly, the world has been counting down for one of the most epic Rugby World Cup finals as the Springboks square off with All Blacks at the Stade de France, Paris, on 28 October 2023.

The triple World Cup winners will square off for honours, and the match has since been dubbed as one of the major highlights of theThe two teams have been bullish in their campaigns ahead of the epic showdown, only losing in the pool stages. Undoubtedly, the Springboks will have to experience the Haka in an RWC final for the first time since 1995.

The All Blacks are best known for their intimidating ‘Haka’, and it has often proved to be one of their secret weapon in the finals. They have been in four finals and have only lost one in the hands of the Boks in 1995.No doubt, the last time they saw the ‘Haka’ in a final was in 2015 in England when they squared off with Australia. They went on to defeat Australia 34-17.And the All Blacks will relive the moments of an RWC final when they go head-on with Boks. headtopics.com

The two three-time champions will clash for honours on 28 October at the Stade de France, Paris, at 21:00 local time (GMT+2). The All Blacks head into the clash with a bullish record over the Springboks. The All Blacks lead the win count 62-39, with four drawn games.Wayne Barnes (England). The 44-year-old takes charge of his first World Cup final in his 111th match in the middle – and his 27th RWC game. Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley are assistant referees, with Tom Foley as the TMO.

