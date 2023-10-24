The Intersection of Generative AI and Financial Crime

The accessibility of generative AI tools has lowered the barriers for would-be criminals, while the transition to hybrid work models and geographically dispersed teams has expanded the attack surfaces they can exploit. In this context, the overlap of AI technology and the interests of financial leaders becomes increasingly significant. Numerous financially motivated cybercrimes hinge on the manipulation of accounts payable (AP) staff and the evasion of traditional financial safeguards.

As generative AI technologies advance, the art of deception within these crimes is poised to become more sophisticated than ever before. Businesses could soon face a host of new challenges as generative AI models can be used to make financial crime more efficient for criminals.In the realm of business transactions, generative AI fuels a new era of payment fraud, employing advanced methods in crafting deceptive content, exploiting vulnerabilities, and deceiving individuals within payment system





ITNewsAfrica » / 🏆 27. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sanlam launches 'Financial Confidence Index’ - finds only 35% of South Africans trust their financial abilitiesSanlam launches 'Financial Confidence Index’ - finds only 35% of South Africans trust their financial abilities

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Financial Planning Week: The benefits of an integrated financial planA well-constructed financial plan should address all aspects of your portfolio.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Next DLP adds new generative AI policy templatesPromoted | Next DLP has announced the extension of the company’s generative AI policy templates in its Reveal Platform.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

How generative AI is changing the cybersecurity landscapePromoted | The security space is undergoing big changes thanks to generative AI, says CYBER1 Solutions' Hilbert Long.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Apparently generative AI isn’t all that profitableGenerative AI platforms are costing their creators massive amounts given the vast resources needed to run the technology.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

US Space Force Bans Generative AI Tools Over Security ConcernsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »