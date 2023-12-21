The Indigo Disk Concludes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Generation

Well here we are – the end of the journey that started over a year ago with the release of the base versions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Another generation of Pokémon has concluded with the release of The Indigo Disk, the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero that acts as the paid DLC capstone for the games., was a unique experience as a decidedly traditional Japanese visit to a small town as players got involved in a local legend.

This was a fun time but has only tangential connections to Area Zero, but with Teal Mask ending on a bit of a stinger, that would supposedly be saved for Indigo Disk. Indigo Disk, on the other hand, seems like it has a much larger scope from the outset. Sent to Blueberry Academy as an exchange student, the player is now in a massive undersea Terrarium that is split into four biomes. Each biome has its own specific environment and Pokémon to fill i





