The Importance of Personal Development for Entrepreneurs

Your business reflects your ideas, values, skills, knowledge, wellbeing, mental state, personal perspectives, worldview and personality. Personal development is critical for your success as an entrepreneur because you are the face of your business and if you are not comfortable in your business skin, it will show and have a negative effect on your business. “As a founder or entrepreneur, especially in the early stages of your business, you are the business.

At least at the beginning of the lifecycle of a business it is almost impossible to separate it from the character and mind of the entrepreneur who brought it to life. “Everything that goes into who you are as an individual translates directly into how the business manifests itself,” Heather Lowe, head of SME Development at FNB, says. “This is the beauty of entrepreneurship: just as we are all unique, this uniqueness manifests in new, innovative businesses that are tested on the market. Without the unique perspectives of founders, we would have no innovation, no differentiation, no progres





🏆69. TheCitizen_News » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Hichilema stresses the importance of trade between Zambia and SA - SABC NewsZambia's Hakainde Hichilema stressed the importance of strengthening trade between Lusaka and SA.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Rwanda: FAO Tips Students on Importance of Water on World Food DayOfficials from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Rwanda on Wednesday, October 25, marked the World Food Day (WFD) by visiting St. Andre Secondary School in Kigali where they educated the students on the importance of water as 'life' and 'food.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Hospital promotes importance of hand hygieneBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: – EY Africa’s Paul St Quintin on the importance of enterprise AI adoptionPaul St Quintin – EY Africa Technology Consulting Digital Engineering Leader – discusses the benefits of generative AI in business.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Tshwane Replacing Soweto Derby In ImportanceTshwane Replacing Soweto Derby In Importance

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Cosatu emphasises importance of AGOA amid unemployment crisis - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Parks says it's of paramount importance to make AGOA more effective.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »