The Importance of Personal Development for Entrepreneurs

Your business reflects your ideas, values, skills, knowledge, wellbeing, mental state, personal perspectives, worldview and personality. Personal development is critical for your success as an entrepreneur because you are the face of your business and if you are not comfortable in your business skin, it will show and have a negative effect on your business. “As a founder or entrepreneur, especially in the early stages of your business, you are the business.
At least at the beginning of the lifecycle of a business it is almost impossible to separate it from the character and mind of the entrepreneur who brought it to life. “Everything that goes into who you are as an individual translates directly into how the business manifests itself,” Heather Lowe, head of SME Development at FNB, says. “This is the beauty of entrepreneurship: just as we are all unique, this uniqueness manifests in new, innovative businesses that are tested on the market. Without the unique perspectives of founders, we would have no innovation, no differentiation, no progres
