The Importance of Being a Good Neighbour

Being a good neighbour can add value to your life, security, and your property and neighbourhood, according to the Seeff Property Group. People want to live and invest in orderly and well-maintained neighbourhoods. This, says Samuel Seeff, chairman of the group, has been well-illustrated by the influx of buyers and tenants to cities, towns, and neighbourhoods that are safe, well-maintained, and well-managed.

Neighbourhood elements In a country plagued by poor service delivery, it is well-documented that property buyers and tenants tend to migrate to areas with efficient and effective municipalities for various reasons, says Seeff. This is one of the top reasons for the rise in estates. These neighbourhoods and estates also tend to achieve higher prices compared to elsewhere. Noisy and unruly neighbourhoods are off-putting to buyers and tenants. Properties are not likely to grow much in value and could struggle to attract good prices, buyers and better rental rates, he says. While you can choose your friends, you cannot choose your neighbour





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Importance of Enterprise Collaboration in Managing Employee RelationshipsEnterprise collaboration has become a critical success factor for organisations wanting to better manage employee relationships and engagement. The right tools reshape performance and offer solutions to common impediments that hinder collaboration within organisations.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Importance of Personal Safety Habits in Residential EstatesGood personal safety habits should never be neglected or forgotten. They play a major role in preventing potential crime and should be encouraged even if you live behind the walls of a residential estate or security complex.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Proximity to Good Schools Influences Home Buyers' Choice of LocationSome centrally situated suburbs with access to reputable schools are overlooked by home buyers who prioritize proximity to good schooling. Young professionals are seeking homes in Durban due to the sound value for money.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

The Connection Between Generosity and HappinessTransformative speaker Dr Stephen Post believes that ‘giving is the most potent force on the planet’. In his book, Why Good Things Happen to Good People, Post, a professor of preventive medicine and bioethics at Stony Brook University in New York, and co-writer Jill Neimark, demonstrate the connection between generosity and health and happiness.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Photographer Lungisani Mjaji Captures South African StoriesLungisani Mjaji, a photographer from South Africa, discusses his passion for capturing the beauty of his home province and his focus on broader South African and global stories. He also emphasizes the importance of collaboration in artistic evolution and the impact of going viral on social media.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Choosing the Right Hairstyle for SummerSummer conditions can lead to hair concerns, especially for textured and curly hair. This article discusses the importance of selecting the right hairstyle to keep hair moisturized, healthy, and convenient.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »