The Importance of a Marriage Contract

Your marriage contract can be one of the most important financial documents you will ever sign as it sets out the financial consequences of your future relationship. Getting it wrong can create financial difficulties when your marriage comes to an end.

When choosing a marriage contract, consider the following: ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Costs Firstly, keep in mind that if you get married without signing an ante-nuptial contract before your marriage, you will be deemed to be married in community of property – a marital regime which has a number of shortcomings. If you’re planning to get married with an ante-nuptial contract, don’t leave it until the last minute as you will need to have your contract drafted and notarised by an attorney and once signed, it will need to be registered at the Deed’s Office which can take between two and four weeks depending on delay





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rwanda: FAO Tips Students on Importance of Water on World Food DayOfficials from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Rwanda on Wednesday, October 25, marked the World Food Day (WFD) by visiting St. Andre Secondary School in Kigali where they educated the students on the importance of water as 'life' and 'food.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hospital promotes importance of hand hygieneBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

– EY Africa’s Paul St Quintin on the importance of enterprise AI adoptionPaul St Quintin – EY Africa Technology Consulting Digital Engineering Leader – discusses the benefits of generative AI in business.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Tshwane Replacing Soweto Derby In ImportanceTshwane Replacing Soweto Derby In Importance

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Cosatu emphasises importance of AGOA amid unemployment crisis - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Parks says it's of paramount importance to make AGOA more effective.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

The Importance of Diversification in InvestingMost investors understand that diversification is important. Research has shown that investors can produce better risk-adjusted returns by diversifying between, and often even within, different asset classes. Unfortunately, the South African financial industry has not developed sufficiently to allow for investing in alternatives like consumers in the developed world can. One of these ‘asset classes’ is once again making a lot of noise: cryptocurrencies (also known as cryptos)

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »